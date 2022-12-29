MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 6 Tennessee plays No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time since 2001, which was the last season in which the Volunteers finished as a top-5 team in the AP Top 25. Clemson can get to 12 wins for the sixth time in the last eight seasons; before that stretch, the Tigers hadn’t posted 12 wins in any season since 1981.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time since 2001, which was the last season in which the Volunteers finished as a top-5 team in the AP Top 25. Clemson can get to 12 wins for the sixth time in the last eight seasons; before that stretch, the Tigers hadn’t posted 12 wins in any season since 1981.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee QB Joe Milton vs. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik. Obviously, one won’t be facing the other head-to-head. But this game could easily be decided by which quarterback handles the big stage better.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: DE Byron Young — who has worked for Dollar General and Burger King, among others — will head to the NFL draft after this game. He leads the Volunteers with five sacks this season.

Clemson: RB Will Shipley has 1,110 rushing yards this season and leads the Tigers with 15 touchdowns. He is next to impossible to bring down behind the line of scrimmage; on 193 carries, he’s lost only 19 yards.

The Orange Bowl will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.