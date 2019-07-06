Officials: Former Clemson RB drowned while swimming at Georgia state park

Clemson’s Tyshon Dye warms up prior to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) (Source: Bob Leverone)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Clemson Tiger running back drowns in Elbert County at at Russell State Park, according to the Elberton Journal.

Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond has identified the victim as Tyshon Dye, 25, who drowned in the swimming area at Richard B. Russell state park.

The Elberton Journal’s Facebook post stated that Deputy Elbert County Coroner Beth Seymour and the Elbert Dive Team, along with the assistance of Elbert County First Responders, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and members of the Hart County Dive Team, recovered the victim’s body at 5:54 p.m. at the swimming area of Russell State Park.

Witnesses stated to officials that he went under and emergency services were called to the scene.

Dye played for Clemson as a running back from 2014 through 2016 before transferring to East Carolina in 2017.