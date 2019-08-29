Schools announce early dismissal, online classes ahead of Clemson game day

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – All classes will be held online Thursday for Clemson University as the Tiger’s prepare for their first home game.

Security will be tight this year. There are now metal detectors at every gate and students and staff will be monitoring social conversations in the social media listening center.

“This is anything from somebody had a bit too much to drink and are becoming rowdy or someone has expressed online that they are going to be a threat of some kind,” said Andrew Pile with Clemson University.

Schools in Pickens County will dismiss early Thursday because of game day traffic. Elementary schools will get out at 11:30 a.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

The Tigers kick-off against Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m.