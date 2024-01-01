CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Will Shipley has no structural damage and won’t need surgery after a scary injury late in the team’s Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed details of Shipley’s MRI through a spokesman Sunday.

Shipley looked to be seriously hurt after a 60-yard, fourth-quarter kickoff return in which he stumbled and somersaulted before hitting the ground. He came up holding his left leg and was carted off the field with a towel over his head.

But, a short time after, Shipley returned to the field with crutches to celebrate the Tigers’ 38-35 victory with his teammates.

Swinney said during his postgame session that the injury did not appear serious, but he would need an MRI to be sure.

Shipley, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior tailback from Weddington, North Carolina, has not yet announced whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to Clemson for his senior year.

Shipley finished with 827 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season.