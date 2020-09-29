Swinney: Not in favor of social justice messages on uniforms

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney watches players warm up for the team’s Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. The top-ranked Tigers are 29-1 over the past two seasons and have won five straight ACC championships. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he does not support messages for social justice or other causes on uniforms like the NBA and some organizations have allowed this year.

Swinney says his stance is not because he doesn’t agree with the message, but that he’s a traditionalist who does not approve of changing the look of uniforms.

Clemson players have worn helmet stickers in support of social justice this season and the team’s field had the words “Unity” and “Equality” on its turf for its opening game against The Citadel two weeks ago.

Those efforts will continue.