CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented Wednesday on a recent social media post attributed to past Tiger great Terry Kinard, who implied his son, Jaden, a redshirt freshman safety and member of the scout team, was treated unfairly at practice due to his recent announcement that he’d transfer.

“We just had an accountability run, coach Batson schedules these runs all throughout the year. Most of the teams didn’t have to run but one team did have to run several over and backs,” Swinney said. “There were about five or six guys who got their butts chewed out, and they earned it.”

“Football at this level is not for everybody. The discipline, accountability, and toughness, it’s hard at this level,” Swinney added.

Terry Kinard has not responded to a request from 7News Sports to provide specifics relative to his online comment.