Trevor Lawrence returns as No. 4 Clemson resumes title chase

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes during an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. As virus disruptions mount and the Dec. 19 end of college football’s regular season draws closer, the possibility grows that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined by COVID-19. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit, confident and most importantly for the Tigers, virus free.

Lawrence says he is ready to lead the fourth-ranked Tigers down the stretch of their latest try for championships.

He missed the past two games for Clemson after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

While the Tigers rallied to beat Boston College behind freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei, they fell to No. 2 Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime two weeks ago for their lone loss.

Lawrence returned to practice last week and worked through the open date to get ready to face Florida State on Saturday.