Trevor Lawrence returns as No. 4 Clemson resumes title chase

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit, confident and most importantly for the Tigers, virus free.
Lawrence says he is ready to lead the fourth-ranked Tigers down the stretch of their latest try for championships.
He missed the past two games for Clemson after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.
While the Tigers rallied to beat Boston College behind freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei, they fell to No. 2 Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime two weeks ago for their lone loss.
Lawrence returned to practice last week and worked through the open date to get ready to face Florida State on Saturday.