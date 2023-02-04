Courtesy of CofC Athletics

NEWARK, Del. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday at Delaware with an 84-67 win.



Reyne Smith sank a shot from the behind the arc for the Cougars first points of the day almost two minutes into the contest. Ryan Larson followed suit with a trey of his own to take a 6-4 lead in the low scoring early minutes of the game.



Dalton Bolon went on a personal 5-0 run while the Blue Hens went on a three-minute scoring drought to help give Charleston their largest lead of the day at 16-10. The teams traded points for the remainder of the frame with neither program able to take more than a two-point edge as the Cougars entered the locker room up 38-36 after a 3-for-3 stretch from the field. The first half featured 11 lead changes and eight Charleston treys.



The Cougars went on a 10-0 run to open the second half and found themselves with a 70-53 advantage 12 minutes into the half. Dalton Bolon posted 11 points in the second half, going 4-for-6 from three-point range.



Charleston continued to control the offensive glass, grabbing 6 offensive rebounds in the final five minutes of play. Delaware went on a hot shooting streak, going 4-for-5 from the field. Charleston responded with a 6-0 run of their own to seal the 84-67.



Key Cougars

Bolon had a game-high 18 points followed by Pat Robinson III and Ben Burnham with 15 each

Brzovic grabbed a game-high nine rebounds while Larson had five assists

Game Notes

The Cougars made 13 triples, their 13 th time this season shooting double-digit treys

time this season shooting double-digit treys Charleston grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and 43 total in the contest

