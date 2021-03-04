COFC Baseball gets ready to welcome Alabama into Patriots Point

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CofC Baseball_1384

CHARLESTON, SC

The College of Charleston Baseball team is getting ready to welcome Alabama to Patriots Point.

As the Crimson Tide will roll in this weekend.

This isn’t the first time the Cougars and the Crimson Tide have squared off.

let’s take it back to 2010, when the Cougars made Regionals.

That was also the last time Alabama made their way to Patriots Point.

But the Cougars aren’t strangers to power 5 teams.

As they’ve played host to one almost every year since.

“We played Georgia a couple years back and we’ve obviously played South Carolina. But we haven’t played Alabama since I’ve been here,” said COFC head Baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “They were gracious enough to come here and play. That’s really cool for our program and it means a lot.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES