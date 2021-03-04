COFC Baseball gets ready to welcome Alabama into Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, SC

The College of Charleston Baseball team is getting ready to welcome Alabama to Patriots Point.

As the Crimson Tide will roll in this weekend.

This isn’t the first time the Cougars and the Crimson Tide have squared off.

let’s take it back to 2010, when the Cougars made Regionals.

That was also the last time Alabama made their way to Patriots Point.

But the Cougars aren’t strangers to power 5 teams.

As they’ve played host to one almost every year since.

“We played Georgia a couple years back and we’ve obviously played South Carolina. But we haven’t played Alabama since I’ve been here,” said COFC head Baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “They were gracious enough to come here and play. That’s really cool for our program and it means a lot.”