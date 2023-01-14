Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The No. 22 College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Elon 78-60 Monday night in front of a sold out crowd of 5,095 at TD Arena. The win moves the team to 18-1 on the year with a win streak of 17 games.



The Cougars started the contest hot from beyond the arc with four triples in the first five minutes. Charleston went cold as an 11-0 Elon run allowed the Phoenix to pull away to a 23-14 edge.



The Cougars responded with eight unanswered points of their own to bring the game back within one before Elon pulled away yet again, increasing their lead to as much as nine in the first half. Charleston was able to tie it up with a put back from Charles Lampten with under six minutes left, but Elon held the lead into the locker room at 34-32. This was just the second time this season that the Cougars trailed at the half.



A 13-0 run highlighted by three straight triples from Ryan Larson and Ante Brzovic to start the second half reignited the Cougars’ momentum allowing the opportunity to take a 40-36 lead. Dalton Bolon converted five straight points off the fast break to push Charleston’s lead to fourteen. Back-to-back triples from Smith and Bolon with under two minutes helped secure the 18 point win.





Key Cougars

Bolon scored a career high 6 triples behind his 21 points

Jaylon Scott collected a career high 11 rebounds

collected a career high 11 rebounds Brzovic contributed 17 points for his sixth straight double digit game



Game Notes

The Cougars recorded a season-best 16 offensive rebounds

Charleston combined for a season-best 15 triples from five different scorers



Up Next The Cougars return to action at TD Arena on Monday to face William & Mary. Action is set for 5:00 p.m.