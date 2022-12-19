Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Propelled by stellar shooting from behind the arc, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina 83-69 on Monday night on the road to end non-conference play 12-1 on an 11-game winning streak. The start marks the best in the program’s NCAA playing history.



Dalton Bolon scored eight quick points as the Cougars outrebounded Coastal Carolina 7-1 in the first five minutes of the contest.



The Cougars, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll, took their largest lead of the game with just over eight minutes to play on a Reyne Smith triple to make it 30-24. Charleston continued to hold the lead, going 3-for-3 from field during a two-minute stretch while holding the Chanticleers scoreless for over six minutes from the field.



Smith was 4-for-6 from behind the arc in the opening frame to help the Cougars go on a 14-5 run to enter the locker room up 46-35, their largest lead of the contest.



Charleston opened the second half on a 9-2 run with baskets from four different Cougars before going three minutes without a basketball. Smith and Ben Burnham ended the drought with back-to-back three pointers to give Charleston a 20-point advantage with twelve minutes left to play.



Despite a 6-0 Coastal run, CofC continued to hold the 73-62 edge with three minutes to play. A successful trip to charity stripe and a deep three from Ryan Larson swung the momentum back in favor of the Cougars to hang on for the 83-69 victory.



Key Cougars

Smith led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 50% from three-point range.

Jaylon Scott continued to be a defensive presence grabbing a season-high nine rebounds while adding 11 points.

continued to be a defensive presence grabbing a season-high nine rebounds while adding 11 points. Larson dished out seven assists while Bolon posted 18 points, his 11th double-figure outing of the season.

Game Notes

Charleston posted 14 triples, their second most of the season and highest mark against Division I competition.

Up Next

The Cougars will take a ten-day holiday hiatus before returning to TD Arena to open CAA play against Hampton on December 29. Action is set for 7:00 p.m. in Charleston.