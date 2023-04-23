Courtesy of CofC Athletics

Charleston, S.C. – Cole Mathis turned in College of Charleston’s third quality start of the weekend tossing 7 shutout innings and the bats erupted for 11 runs to finish off a sweep of Western Carolina by an 11-3 final.



Charleston posted at least three runs in three different innings and led 11-0 through seven complete for their 20th home win of the season. Khyree Miller and Trotter Harlan had three-hit afternoons while Harlan drove in 5 including a bases-clearing double in the seventh.



Mathis tossed seven shutout innings and struck out six to go along with a 2-for-4, 3 RBI day at the plate.



Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 11, Western Carolina 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (25-14), Western Carolina (15-23)



How It Happened

It didn’t take the Cougars long to pounce Sunday as Khyree Miller singled to bring home Cam Dean in the second then Cole Mathis brought Miller and Isaiah Rainge home for a 3-0 lead.

singled to bring home in the second then brought Miller and home for a 3-0 lead. Three more came home in the fourth on a JT Marr sac fly and two-run single from Trotter Harlan – his first of five driven-in Sunday.

sac fly and two-run single from – his first of five driven-in Sunday. Joseph Merhson made it 5-0 Cougars through five innings singling home Tanner McCallister .

. Mathis helped his own cause once again with an RBI single to score Khyree Miller in the seventh.

in the seventh. Harlan came within a few feet of a grand slam in the seventh but cleared the bases anyway making it 11-0 Cougars at the time. The bases-clearing double gave Harlan 5 RBI on the day, a new career-high for the senior outfielder.

Western Carolina would finally scratch the scoreboard in the eighth scoring two then adding one final tally in the ninth for the 11-3 final.



Notes

Cole Mathis made a perfect 3-for-3 in quality starts for the Charleston pitching staff tossing 7 shutout innings fanning six and walking just one for his fourth win.

made a perfect 3-for-3 in quality starts for the Charleston pitching staff tossing 7 shutout innings fanning six and walking just one for his fourth win. At the plate, Mathis added two hits and 3 RBI to tie JT Marr for most mutli-hit games at 14.

for most mutli-hit games at 14. Khyree Miller added three hits, three runs and an RBI to finish the weekend with five knocks including his first triple as a Cougar. Miller’s three hits Sunday were a season high and he scored three runs for the third time in a single game.

added three hits, three runs and an RBI to finish the weekend with five knocks including his first triple as a Cougar. Miller’s three hits Sunday were a season high and he scored three runs for the third time in a single game. Trotter Harlan had a career-best 5 RBI capped by his seventh-inning, bases-clearing double. Harlan finished 3-for-4 on the day and added a walk to go with his 5 RBI.

had a career-best 5 RBI capped by his seventh-inning, bases-clearing double. Harlan finished 3-for-4 on the day and added a walk to go with his 5 RBI. Charleston’s win finished off back-to-back weekend sweeps and gave them 20 home wins.

Charleston also now leads the all-time series with Western Carolina 40-18 behind their three wins over the weekend.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Statesboro Tuesday night for a matchup with Georgia Southern in their lone midweek contest. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.