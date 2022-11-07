Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jenna Annecchiarico scored 25 points, and Jada Logan and Alexis Andrews combined for 26 in their College of Charleston debuts to lead the Cougars to an 89-30 victory over Meredith at TD Arena.



Logan, a transfer from USC Upstate, scored 15 points while Andrews, a freshman, tallied 11. The Cougars limited the Avenging Angels to 25.9 percent shooting from the field and forced 37 turnovers resulting in 22 steals.



The Cougars are on the road for the first time this season when they play at North Florida on Thursday at 7 p.m. Charleston returns home to face Norfolk State on Sunday at 6 p.m.



How It Happened

Annecchiarico scored 12 points as part of an 18-0 run to start the game. The first quarter ended with Charleston in front 24-2.

Another newcomer, East Tennessee State transfer Jaila Roberts , hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 36-4 with six minutes left before halftime.

Annechiarico finished the first half with 19 points, hitting 7-of-9 from the field over the opening 20 minutes. The Cougars led 49-10 at intermission.

Logan had nine of her points in the third quarter with her 3-pointer giving Charleston a 69-22 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Cougars led by as many as 60 three times in the fourth quarter.



