CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston will play San Diego State University on Thursday in NCAA Tournament.

The 12th seed College of Charleston Cougars will take on fifth seed San Diego State University Aztec Warriors.

The bid was announced Sunday afternoon during the NCAA selection.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 in Orlando.

“We are going to treat this like everyone preparation,” Coach Pat Kelsey told News 2 immediately following the selection announcement.

This is the College’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2018.