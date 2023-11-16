The College of Charleston lost to Vermont 73-64 Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Dan Fanning reports from the HTC Center.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
The College of Charleston lost to Vermont 73-64 Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Dan Fanning reports from the HTC Center.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now