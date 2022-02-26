MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Tyler Sorrentino and Landon Choboy combined for 10 hits and six RBI, and Cougar pitching racked up 27 strikeouts as College of Charleston swept a doubleheader from Siena with wins of 10-5 and 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game 1): College of Charleston 10, Siena 5

Final Score (Game 2): College of Charleston 3, Siena 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (5-1), Siena (0-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Siena opened the scoring in game one with a solo homer in the top of the first, Charleston sent 12 men to the plate in the home half and scored seven runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Siena scored once in the fifth and three times in the seventh to pull within two at 7-5.

The Cougars countered with a three spot of their own in the home half of the seventh to stretch the lead back to five on Cam Dean’s third two-run single of the young season.

In game two, freshman Daniel Brooks and grad student Reed Parris combined for 18 strikeouts while holding the Saints to two runs – both coming on a two-run homer by Siena’s Devan Kruzinski in the fifth.

Siena kept Charleston off the board until Choboy led off the seventh with a moon shot to left halving the margin to 2-1.

The Cougars completed the comeback in the ninth, registering their first walk-off win of the season on a one-out, two-run double by Sorrentino that scored Sajon Belser from third and Tanner McCallister from first.

KEY COUGARS

Sorrentino finished the day with five hits, two doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases to extend his career-opening hit streak to six games.

Choboy added back-to-back multi-hit games including a 3-for-4 effort with his solo shot in game two.

Trotter Harlan, Preston Hall and JT Marr each collected three hits while combining for three RBI.

Brooks continued his stellar start to his collegiate career striking out 11 and allowing two runs on three hits in six innings of work.

Parris made a statement in his first appearance as a Cougar by fanning seven batters across three perfect innings out of the ‘pen.

Ty Good picked up his first win of the season with five solid innings in game one.

McCallister put the Cougars in winning position in the ninth inning of game two after beating out a bunt single to put runners on the corners with no outs.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Marr went 2-for-4 in game one to extend his multi-hit streak to five straight games to begin the season.

Harlan went 3-for-8 in the doubleheader with one hit in game one and two in the night cap to extend his reached base streak to 18 games dating back to last season.

With Saturday’s sweep, the Cougars secure their second series win in as many weekends to begin the campaign.

The Cougars converted eight of 10 stolen base opportunities in the twin-bill to give them 16 thefts through six games.

Brooks struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced including striking out the side in the first.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Saints will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.