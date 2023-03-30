CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, Credit One Charleston Open, returns to Daniel Island this weekend.

This year, the tournmanet is offering a variety of new and expanded on-site experiences, interactive activities, and special events for attendees.

Here are 5 fan experiences you won’t want to miss during the tournament:

MUSC Health Family Weekend

Get the party started during the tournament’s opening weekend with two days of family-fun sponsored by MUSC Health. Activities will include bouncy houses, live music, games, fairy hair, balloon art, and more. Admission on Family Weekend (April 1-2) is free for kids under 16 and adult tickets cost only $10.

Fan Zone

Put your tennis skills to the test throghout the tournament at the interactive fan zone sponsored by USTA South Carolina. Here, fans can play games such as Speed of Serve, Ball Kid, and Knock em’ Down Challenges. The Fan Zone is open all day from April 1 through April 9.

Happy Hour with Andrea Petkovic

Racquet, a quarterly magazine publication surrounding tennis, will host daily happy hour talk shows with tennis talent, coaches, and others. The interactive conversations will be led by 2014 Charleston Open Champion Andrea Petkovic and held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Match Point Bar & Grill.

Pickleball Clinics

Try your hand at the latest sports craze with pickleball clinics throughout the tournament. Staff instructors will be on-site to teach fans of all ages and skill levels how to play one of the fast-growing sports in the U.S. The clinics are sponsored by Short Court Sports which will also be on site to demonstrate their latest paddles and daily exhibition matches. The clinics will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on April 1 through April 5.

Live Art with Ted Dimond

Renowned oil painter, Ted Dimond, will create signature live paintings of the tournament’s field and grounds. A focal point of his career, Dimond’s sports-in-motion portraits have been recognized by top tennis players from around the world. The artwork will be on display from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily at Charelston’s Living Room under the oak trees.

These are just a few of the many fan experiences being offered during this year’s Credit One Charleston Open. There will also be opportunities for autograph signings, tennis clinics, shopping and more.

More information can be found under the “Fan Hub” tab on the tournement’s website.