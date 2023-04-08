UPDATE: Play resumed at 5:55 p.m.

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Inclement weather caused play to be suspended at the Credit One Charleston Open Saturday evening.

Officials with Credit One Charleston Open say play will not resume before 5:45 p.m. due to rain.

The first rain delay was announced at 1:04 p.m. after Daria Kasatkina led Ons Jabeur 5-3 in the opening set.

Fans who purchased tickets directly from the tournament website should receive email updates related to ticket policies and scheduling.

According to Storm Team 2, the weather doesn’t look too promising for game play.

“Expect occasional rain all weekend, with the highest probability of rain occurring Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s to low 50s by late Saturday afternoon due to a cold front.