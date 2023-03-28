CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Credit One Charleston Open begins this weekend, and Credit One Bank is inviting members of the military to enjoy the tournament free of charge as a small gesture of thanks.

All military personnel can receive complimentary tickets to any weekday evening session throughout the tournament, including the finals and semifinals.

“We hope they take the opportunity to visit this world-class facility and take in all the exciting action at the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America,” Credit One Bank spokesperson Meghin Delaney said. “This is one small way we can give back and show thanks for their service and sacrifice to our country.”

Tickets will be made available through Vet Tix, a nonprofit that supports veterans and active duty military with free events ranging from concerts to professional sports games.

All active duty, veterans, retired military members, and their families are eligible for free tickets.

The nine-day women’s tennis tournament showcases 56 players and runs April 1 through April 9 at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.