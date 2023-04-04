DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Local favorite Emma Navarro was defeated Tuesday during the first round at the Credit One Charleston Open.

She was defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Madison Keys during Tuesday afternoon’s round on Daniel Island.

Navarro, who lives in Charleston, made her main draw WTA Tour debut at the Charleston Open in 2019. It was the same year that Keys won the tournament.

“It’s always very special to play at home and be able to play in front of a lot of people that I see on a daily basis. I feel very honored to be playing for Charleston,” she said after the loss.

Navarro said she came out playing aggressively, but she was knocked back a little in the beginning which mixed with some nerves.

“I think imposing myself sooner is something I would like to get better at,” she said post-match. “Just being able to be aggressive, even if I’m not feeling my best at a specific moment.”