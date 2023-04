DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Second-seeded Ons Jabeur won the Charleston Open Sunday afternoon in the historic rematch against Belinda Bencic.

For Jabeur, this was a comeback match over defending champion Bencic, who won in 2022.

Charleston watched Sunday evening as Jabeur fought to keep up in the highly anticipated rematch and took the opening tiebreaker over Bencic.