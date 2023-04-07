DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open is in full swing on Daniel Island – but the annual tournament offers more than just watching tennis pros on the court.

Guests visiting the stadium will find plenty of off-court events, booths, and activities.

Carey Ann Campbell, CEO of Southern Tide, the official style sponsor of the Credit One Charleston Open, joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray and Rob Fowler to discuss the latest trends and cooling technology. Visitors will find an on-site pop-up shop to browse the latest spring styles.

Plus, Neil Thomson, Co-found and CEO of Short Court stopped by to talk about a new line of pickleball apparel and equipment for those interested in the popular sport.

Short Court hosted pickleball clinics earlier in the week. They’ve also installed a pop-up court at Charleston Place where you can find demos and other activities throughout the weekend.

2014 Charleston Open Champion Andrea Petkovic, a seven-time winner on the WTA Tour, has been out at the tournament with Racquet Magazine hosting daily happy hour talk shows and producing great content around Charleston, tying the tournament to the city.

Finally, tournament director Bob Moran joined to talk about everything related to the tournament and what visitors can expect this weekend.