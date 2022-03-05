CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball ran its win streak to eight games after taking the second installment of a three-game set with Samford. CSU used a huge fourth frame to power past visiting Samford, 9-4, at Nielsen Field Saturday afternoon.

Samford (6-4) opened the game with a run in the top of the first, as Colton Ledbetter’s ground out to second scored Garrett Howe with the bases loaded. The Bulldogs would be unable to get anything else across in the frame, which would prove to be a turning point the rest of the way.

The contest stood at 1-0 in favor of Samford until the home-half of the second, as Charleston Southern (8-4) came up big with two outs. Ryan Waldschmidt would single for Connor Carter to bring him across from first with a two-out double into left field. The spark was what the Bucs were looking for, as they would get runs in the second, third and fifth frames.

Samford answered back in the top of the third, as Kaden Dreier come up clutch with a single through the right side with two outs, bringing Towns King around to score.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the bottom-half of the frame with Charleston Southern re-claiming the advantage with the help of heads-up baserunning. Tyrell Brewer’s single up the middle turned out to be much more with a Samford miscue led to Peyton Basler coming across to score while Brewer ended up at third. Hogan McIntosh answered with a single up the middle to score Brewer easily.

The Bulldogs would not go quietly, as the visitors scratched two across to again take the lead. Ledbetter scored Will David with a double down the line before Kace garner found a single to center to score Ledbetter

The fifth frame proved to be a big one for both teams, though. The Bucs exploded for a four-run frame to re-take a lead they would not give back. McIntosh singled for the second time up the middle to score Brewer and Dylan Stewart before Austen Izzio scored via a wild pitch. Jared Payne returned the favor to McIntosh, scoring the CSU designated hitter with a sacrifice fly to center.

Kaleb Hill (2-1) got the win for Charleston Southern after going five complete, getting help from his offense in the fifth. Hill was charged with three earned on eight hits and five punch punchouts. Zac Robinson, Sam Massey, Matthew Taylor and Connor Yoder all had effective appearances out of the bullpen.

Blake Bortak (0-2) gets credited with the loss after getting the start and giving up five earned on four hits and three walks.

IN THE BOX

“Really liked what I saw from us today,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “We got behind early but stayed in the fight. Hill gave us a solid 5 innings and the bullpen was ready to compete. Offensively, we did enough, and Less’ pack continues to show the toughness I want to see from us. Defensively, we turned the double play when we needed it and then Stew’s web gem in the 9th was a big lead-off out for us.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will be back tomorrow as they look to make it a perfect three-for-three against Samford in the weekend set after taking the first two. First pitch for the finale is set for 1:00 p.m. at Nielsen Field.