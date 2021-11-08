CSU basketball sets new guidelines for fans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern athletics has put policies in place that they say will provide the best possible atmosphere for the upcoming Buccaneers men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Both programs begin their 2021-22 seasons this week.



LIMITED CAPACITY

Due to on-going COVID-19 precautions and the pandemic, capacity for home games inside Buccaneer Fieldhouse has been reduced to a maximum of 564 at this time. This number is subject to change, however, as conditions change; however, please note every effort of accommodating all groups takes priority. Such groups that will factor into the attendance count include Buc Club members, season ticket holders, home and away pass list names, alumni, students, band, spirit squads, general public and much more.



INSIDE THE FACILITY

With the pandemic continuing, any person inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse will be required to wear a mask. Available seats will be designated and fans will be required to sit in those locations.



CLEAR BAGS

No large bags or backpacks will be permitted inside the facility. Charleston Southern will be under a clear-bag policy for patrons entering the arena.



TICKET SALES

Season and individual game tickets for both programs are on-sale. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at HERE (men’s basketball) and HERE (women’s basketball) or by calling the ticket office at 843.863.7523.



SEASON AROUND THE CORNER

Barclay Radebaugh enters his 17th season in charge of the men’s program, while Clarisse Garcia takes the reins of the women’s program for her first season. The men’s season opener is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Johnson & Wales, while the women tip-off their home slate at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 against George Mason.