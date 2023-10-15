Courtesy of CSU Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football earned its third win in just four tries this season at Buccaneer Field, as a convincing 24-10 victory over visiting Lindenwood opened Big South-OVC play in front of a homecoming crowd.



PASSES APLENTY

Charleston Southern freshman quarterback Zolten Osborne continues to have good showings under center, with Saturday’s performance against Lindenwood being the best to date. The Bucs came into the contest without a passing score all season, but Osborne changed that quickly, tossing one to Landon Sauers on the opening drive to open the scoring. Osborne would then toss his second of the game in the closing seconds of the first stanza as Kakavitsas was the beneficiary of the second.



BABBUSH CONNECTS, AGAIN AND AGAIN

The CSU placekicker continues to answer when his number is called, as the CSU placekicker found his sixth field goal in as many contests Saturday night. His kick from 40 yards out made things a two-score contest in favor of the Bucs early in the first quarter. His kick also made it the fifth game with a field goal in six total games this season.



DEFENSIVE TAKEAWAYS

Charleston Southern used a strong showing from the defensive side of the ball in its best collective showing from both sides of the ball. Trayson Fowler and Tylan Hollis each had interceptions to stifle any Lindenwood sustained drive and allow the CSU offense to continue to make plays on the other side of the ball. Fowler took his takeaway for 18 yards while Hollis’ pick was made at full extension over the middle.



NUMBERS, NUMBERS AND MORE NUMBERS

Osborne finished the night 15-24 through the air, totaling 174 yards and two scores. TJ Ruff was the featured back in the backfield for the Bucs, as he used 24 carries to collect 126 yards on the ground as well as a score. Kakavitsas was the star in the passing game, hauling in six catches for 81 yards and a score. As a team, CSU outgained Lindenwood 379-292.



On the defensive side of the ball, Charleston Southern was led by Malik Barnes as far as tackles as he totaled six, but Fowler and Hollis headlined with a pick each. The Bucs also collected three sacks and eight total TFLs.



RECORDS

Charleston Southern: 3-3, 1-0 Big South-OVC

Lindenwood: 3-4, 1-2 Big South-OVC



UP NEXT

The Buccaneers hit the road for their next affair as they make their first trip outside of the Carolinas to visit UT Martin Saturday, October 21. The two teams have met just one time previously, as that contest came back in 1994. The action is set for a 3:00 p.m. kick in Martin, Tennessee.