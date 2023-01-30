MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern released their football schedule this afternoon for the 2023 season.

The first year of the Gabe Giardina era features six home games and a road trip to Clemson in week two.

Bucs 2023 schedule:

Aug. 31 – North Greenville – 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 – at Clemson – TBD

Sept. 16 – William & Mary – 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 – at Western Carolina – TBD

Sept. 30 – Kennesaw State – 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 – BYE

Oct. 14 – Lindenwood – 4 p.m.*

Oct. 21 – at UT Martin – TBD*

Oct. 28 – Bryant – 4 p.m.*

Nov. 4 – Tennessee State – 4 p.m.*

Nov. 11 – at Robert Morris – TBD*

Nov. 18 – at Gardner-Webb – TBD*

* Big South game