MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern released their football schedule this afternoon for the 2023 season.
The first year of the Gabe Giardina era features six home games and a road trip to Clemson in week two.
Bucs 2023 schedule:
Aug. 31 – North Greenville – 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 – at Clemson – TBD
Sept. 16 – William & Mary – 4 p.m.
Sept. 23 – at Western Carolina – TBD
Sept. 30 – Kennesaw State – 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 – BYE
Oct. 14 – Lindenwood – 4 p.m.*
Oct. 21 – at UT Martin – TBD*
Oct. 28 – Bryant – 4 p.m.*
Nov. 4 – Tennessee State – 4 p.m.*
Nov. 11 – at Robert Morris – TBD*
Nov. 18 – at Gardner-Webb – TBD*
* Big South game