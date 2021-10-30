CSU rolls over Campbell

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern took advantage of a turnover on the game’s opening kickoff and built a sizeable margin only to add a late score to put Campbell away for good in a 27-14 Big South victory Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field.



TURNOVER-TURNOVER

The Bucs pounced on a loose ball on the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into a score. The Camels’ Josh McNeely received the ball at his own goal line and broke free down the home sideline. As he neared the goal line, he dropped the ball at the 1-yard line and it rolled into the end zone for a touchback.



Starting at their own 20-yard line, the Buccaneers used 10 plays to march 80 yards as quarterback Jack Chambers went 8-for-9, locating three different receivers for the initial score. He capped the possession with a 26-yard scoring toss to Cayden Jordan, his first touchdown catch of the year, to put CSU in front with 11:11 on the clock.



On the ensuing kickoff, Dominic Pagano popped the ball loose from Carlton Winston III, creating another miscue, and then pouncing on it to return the ball back to the Bucs. Seven plays later, Sam Babbush drained a 30-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 at the 9:12 mark.



DOUBLING MARGIN THROUGH THE MIDDLE QUARTERS

Charleston Southern grew its cushion to 20-0 by the end of the third quarter thanks to another Babbush field goal, a 26-yard conversion with 0:23 seconds left before halftime and Chambers finding Roderick Hawkins on a 3-yard touchdown catch with 3:57 remaining in the third period. It was the first touchdown grab of Hawkins’ career.



CHAMBERS USES LEGS TO ICE IT

Despite Campbell closing the gap to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter, CSU was able to put the game away late when Chambers tucked the ball and run untouched for a 55-yard sprint, locking in the final score. It stands as the second-longest touchdown carry of his career.



100-YARD RUSHER, AGAIN

On the strength of the 55-yard scoring run, Chambers finished with 102 yards on the ground to give him a second-straight 100-yard contest after last week’s career-high 110 at North Alabama. He only had eight carries, providing an average of 12.8 per carry.



TRIO OF RECEIVERS SET THE TONE

Although Jordan scored the only touchdown by a wide receiver, he still finished with nine catches for 132 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season. He joined Garris Schwarting, who also had nine receptions, and Geoffrey Wall, who hauled in 10, to give Chambers a three-prong offensive attack as it combined for 28 of Chambers’ 34 completions.



RETURN OF MOORE

Running back JD Moore was back in the lineup after missing two games and he responded with 74 yards on nine rushes, an 8.2 average. He was the second-leading rusher behind Chambers.



SAYEGH, SAYEGH

Leading the way on the defensive front was middle linebacker Garrett Sayegh, who matched his career high with 16 tackles, 11 solo. He was all over the field also had 16 in the home triumph over Hampton two weeks ago. Additionally, he added two forced fumbles, a tackle for loss, an interception with a return for 18 yards and a pass breakup.



SIMS INCHES CLOSER

Defensive lineman Shaundre Mims padded his career sack tally with 1.5 more Saturday, giving him 19.5 in his career. He stands 5.5 shy of equaling the school’s all-time record held by Anthony Ellis (2014-17).



SALLEY JOINS TOP 10

Joining Mims with 1.5 sacks of his own was Nick Salley. The total boosted his career number up to 10.0, moving him into a ninth-place tie with Johnny Robinson (2015-18).



BABBUSH KICKS TWO

For the first time this season, Charleston Southern connected on a pair of field goals with Sam Babbush using his leg on both Saturday. He made his three-point tries from 30 and 26 yards away. His career long remains a 44-yarder in the season opener at The Citadel, Sept. 11.



RECORDS

Charleston Southern: 3-4, 2-3 Big South

Campbell: 3-5, 2-3 Big South



UP NEXT

The Buccaneers will close the home portion of their 2021 schedule with a 1 p.m. kickoff against North Carolina A&T. It will be Senior Day for the program as they will recognize the accomplishments of this year’s senior class.