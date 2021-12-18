Davis and Fields help SC State claim Celebration Bowl title

ATLANTA (AP) – Baptist Hill High School alum Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Summerville High School alum Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 win over Jackson State in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities. South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense in a game dominated by the defenses. The Bulldogs (7-5) scored their first three touchdowns shortly after turnovers by Jackson State (11-2) gave South Carolina State the ball in the red zone, at the Jackson State 5-, 16-, and 19-yard lines.

