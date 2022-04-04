DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Another competitor has pulled out of the Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament on Daniel Island.

Veronika Kudermetova will not defend her title this year, the player announced Monday, stating that she is dealing with an illness and must withdraw from the competition.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to come to Charleston to defend my title this year. I have amazing memories from lifting the trophy last year and am very sad I’m not able to return this time. Congratulations to the tournament on the new stadium, and I look forward to playing there next year.” Vernokia Kudermetova

The Russian tennis star defeated Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 to take home the trophy in 2021, her first WTA title.

The latest withdrawal comes just two days after world No. 1 Iga Swiatek announced she would not compete due to an arm injury.

The first round of the tournament kicks off on April 4, with the finals set for April 10.