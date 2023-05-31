MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With less than 100 days to go, the 2023 college football season is quickly approaching.

On Wednesday afternoon, kickoff times and networks were released for the first three weeks of the regular season.

Clemson :

Week 1 (Monday, September 4th) – at Duke (8 p.m. ESPN)

Week 2 – vs Charleston Southern (2:15 p.m. ACCN)

Week 3 – vs FAU (8 p.m. ACCN)

South Carolina :

Week 1 – vs UNC (Charlotte) (7:30 p.m. ABC)

Week 2 – vs Furman (7:30 p.m. SECN+)

Week 3 – at Georgia (3:30 p.m. CBS)

Meanwhile Coastal Carolina and the Sun Belt Conference announced kickoff times for five Chanticleer games this fall.

Sept. 2 – at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 9 – Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 – Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 – Georgia State * (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern *

Oct. 10 – at App State * (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)