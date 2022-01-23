ECHL suspends Jacksonville defenseman for racist taunt aimed at South Carolina Stingrays player

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WCBD)- The East Coast Hockley League has indefinitely suspended Jacksonville Iceman player, Jacob Panetta, for what South Carolina Stingrays player Jordan Subban described as a racist taunt.

The incident occurred during a skirmish between the two teams during overtime of Saturday night’s game.

According to Subban, he attempted to engage Panetta in a fight. Panetta allegedly responded by taunting Subban, who is Black, when his back was turned.

“As I began to turn my back, he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times,” Subban tweeted.

The fight resulted in several major misconduct penalties sending both players to the locker room. Another Stingrays player, Nico Blachman, was also given a game misconduct penalty after leaving the bench to punch Panetta, according to ESPN.

P.K. Subban, Jordan’s brother and defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, shared video of the incident on Twitter.

“They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other players are the monkeys,” Subban tweeted.

The Jacksonville Iceman, a minor league affiliate of the New York Rangers, defeated the Stingrays 1-0 in overtime.

The South Carolina Stingrays issued a statement Sunday morning:

“The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban. Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable.” Rob Concannon, Stingrays President

The Jacksonville Icemen also released a statement that said they were “cooperating with the League review of the incident.”

Panetta is suspended indefinitely pending a hearing.