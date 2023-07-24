CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD)- ESPN’s “College Gameday” is headed to the Carolinas to open the 2023 college football regular season.

The network announced Monday that the popular pre-game show will feature the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 2 in Charlotte.

The three-hour show, hosted by ESPN’s Rece Davis and a panel of top analysts, will broadcast live from Romare Bearden Park beginning at 9 a.m.

This marks the first time College GameDay has featured the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ and the show’s third trip to uptown Charlotte behind the 2017 ACC Championship Game and the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The Gamecocks last appeared on the show in 2014, while the Tar Heels last appeared in 2010.

The neutral site SEC-ACC showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.