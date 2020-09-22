First Baptist keeps on rolling

CHARLESTON, SC

This Football season brings a lot of great match-ups.

And sometimes you have a season filled with state title contenders.

For the Hurricanes, that;s no exception.

The Canes are 4-0 and looking for a lot more.

But those wins didn’t come easily.

They’ve faced Thomas Heyward, who was a state champion, they’ve faced Laurence manning who made it to the state finals, and they’ve taken down Ben Lippen who cut the Canes state title dreams short last season.

But their journey is far from over.

As they now get ready to host an undefeated Augusta Christian.

“Well we’ve got to stay focused and stay the course that we’ve been doing,” said head football coach Johnny Waters. ” Just concentrate on little things and details. We’ve done a great job of that. As a young team, we haven’t panicked at all. We’ve been down in games and we haven’t panicked. Hopefully, that keeps carrying on with us. You know, keep them level headed.”

“It’s really great, especially with all the young guys,” said senior Quarterback Will Daniel.” Keeps our heads straight. Just make sure that we come out on top and keep our head straight and do the right thing.”