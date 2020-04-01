First Tee of Greater Charleston offering virtual programs

The First Tee of Greater Charleston is now using social media to reach their students, and anyone else who wants to take part in family activities.

Whether you have golf equipment or not, these videos are designed to get everyone moving while promoting the First Tee’s Core Values.

Program director Meghan Taylor is going live on instagram Monday through Friday, and then uploads the videos to youtube. Their instagram name is @firstteechs.

Viewers can check out some of their videos every day whether you are a member of the First Tee or not.