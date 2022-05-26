Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

Today, the ACC and its television partners formally announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season. Clemson will open the season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 5 when the Tigers face Georgia Tech on ESPN at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Clemson will then return to Memorial Stadium for consecutive home games, facing Furman at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network on Saturday, Sept. 10 and welcoming Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network on Saturday, Sept. 17. Fans can request information about tickets for the 2022 Clemson Football season at ClemsonTigers.com/FootballTickets.