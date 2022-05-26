Courtesy of CCU Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina, in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, has announced game times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season as well as the midweek Sun Belt Conference games, highlighted by a pair of national television appearances in prime time on the ESPN networks.

The Chanticleers will open the season at home versus Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Coastal will then host former Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 10, before wrapping up the three-game season-opening homestand with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both games will also air on ESPN+.

Kickoff for the Sun Belt Conference road game at Georgia State on Sept. 22 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Ga., and air on ESPNU.

The Chanticleers’ home game on Thursday night, Nov. 3, versus Appalachian State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game times for the remaining seven games of the 2022 season will be announced at later dates. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.