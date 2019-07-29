Fmr. Clemson RB Tavien Feaster to continue career at USC, sources confirm

Clemson’s Tavien Feaster (28) rushes with blocking help from Jordan McFadden (71) during Clemson’s annual Orange and White NCAA college football spring scrimmage Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster will continue his college football career at the University of South Carolina, a source close to Feaster confirmed to 7Sports Monday morning.

Feaster announced in the spring that he would transfer from Clemson. His other finalist was Virginia Tech.

Feaster is scheduled to graduate from Clemson within the week, making him eligible to play immediately at USC for his final collegiate season.

In his three seasons with Clemson, Feaster rushed for 1,330 yards and had 16 total touchdowns. In 2018, Feaster rushed for 440 yards with six touchdowns.