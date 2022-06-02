CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you believe it, you can achieve it.

“I still remember watching all the NBA finals every year as a kid in my living room. And to finally be able to be a part of it is just a surreal feeling.” said Porter-Gaud alum and current Boston Celtic Aaron Nesmith.

For a second year in a row, a Porter-Gaud alum is playing for the NBA title

Last season it was Khris Middleton and the Bucks.

Tonight, Aaron Nesmith with the Celtics.

“Never in my life in a million years would I have guessed that two kids that I coached here would reach the levels that they reached,” Porter-Gaud head coach John Pearson said.

While Nesmiths minutes may be sparse in year two in boston

He’s put in the time to sit on the games grandest stage.

“He worked himself from being third best, fourth best, second best, to the best. To the #1 shooter in college basketball in his final year in college,” said Pearson.

One of Aaron’s best friends, Josiah-Jordan James couldn’t be more excited for this moment for his former Cyclone teammate.

“To see him winning on the biggest stage, you know it just makes me happy. No one deserves it more than him.” Nesmith’s friend and former teammate Josiah-Jordan James said.

Aaron Nesmith and the Celtics are just four wins away from the NBA’s ultimate prize.

With a little luck of the Irish, they would retake the lead for the most titles in league history