MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This 2023 Women’s World Cup began Thursday morning in the wee hours local time.

One local soccer standout has aspirations of playing in the World Cup one day.

Former Pinewood Prep soccer great and current Auburn Tiger, Jessica Osborne has represented her parent’s native country, England in recent years at the youth level.

She now plays for the U-19 side.

And trains at the same training ground as the Lionesses, England’s Women’s National Team

Jessica is walking in the same footsteps as England’s best, and is using that as motivation to join them in the near future.