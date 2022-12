BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State.

Cane Bay Signings:

Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern

Aniya Caldwell (softball) – Fayetteville State

Andre Mitchell (football) – North Carolina Central

Kam Durant (football) – East Carolina