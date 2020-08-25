Game Day ready

JAMES ISLAND, SC

“I think the guys are ready for it,” said senior Safety Sevaughn Washington. “I’m most definitely ready for it. So, we gunna see what it do.”



Many teams can’t wait to see those Friday lights once again.



For some, they’ll have to wait a few more weeks.



But for First Baptist, they’ve just got to wait just 4 more days.



“Oh man, we’re ready to go,” said First Baptist Head coach Johnny Waters. “We were hoping it was last Friday you know? But we’re ready to go. Feel like we’re not ready. But you know, I always feel like that. But especially this year with no scrimmage or anything like that. But we’re excited.”



For Seniors all across the Low Country, they’ve been holding their breath.



Hoping they’ll see those lights, one more time.



“Yeah I mean it’s awesome,” said Senior Quarterback Will Daniel. “Being a Senior, didn’t know if it was going to happen. Just figuring out that it’s going to happen is really awesome to hear.”



But the first game won’t be a cakewalk by any means.



As the Hurricanes find themselves opening the season, against the defending state champs of Thomas Heyward.



“We’re going right up against one of the toughest teams in the state,” said Waters. “1-A,2-A, doesn’t matter. We’re going to go in there and we’re going to be in a fight. And we know it. We’ve played them before. So, it’s going to be a fight Friday night.”



But the Hurricanes don’t care who they play.



They’re just happy to be back together, and playing the game they love.



“I mean it’s a great feeling,” said Washington. “Being a Senior, you’re not going to be around these guys no more after this year. So, taking everything in one step at a time.”



“Being out here with my brothers is just awesome,” said Daniel. “Great feeling.”