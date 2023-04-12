COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will take their talents overseas to launch the 2023-24 NCAA season.

The Gamecocks are set to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Paris, France on Nov. 6, 2023, in a history-making matchup.

It will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season basketball game has been played on Parisian soil.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey echoed Staley’s comments, adding she hopes the game will bring international attention to women’s sports.

“It’s always been my mission to break barriers and provide opportunities for my players to have life-changing experiences,” Ivey said. “Women’s basketball is on the rise, and having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level.”

Both South Carolina and Notre Dame are expected to be ranked in the Top 10 prior to the season start, giving overseas fans a chance to see some of the nation’s best collegiate athletes.

The Gamecocks had three players selected in the top 10 picks of the WNBA Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston. Next year’s team is expected to feature a slate of all-stars including SEC All-Freshman guard Raven Johnson, SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, and three top-25 signees from the incoming recruiting class.

Coach Ivey’s squad has a number of players returning next season, led by All-American guard Olivia Miles, All-ACC First Team guard Sonia Citron and All-ACC Second Team forward Maddy Westbeld. The Fighting Irish will also add two five-star recruits to their team.

But, it will not be all business for the teams. The players, coaches, staff, and fans will get to experience some of the French capital’s offerings including visiting Notre Dame Cathedral and shopping on the Champs-Elysees.

The opportunity to play in Paris was organized by Complete Sports Management, a global sports marketing agency that has cultivated experiences for college teams for more than a decade.

“We are honored to partner with two of the most respected and dominant teams in women’s college basketball while showcasing one of the most iconic cities in the world,” founder Lea Miller-Tooley said. “This historic game will set a new standard.”

Information on the game’s venue and ticket options is expected in the coming months.