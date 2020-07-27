Hanahan RB Smith-Moore looks to shatter doubt in torn ACL return

For some players, the season means more.

Each game is a chance to prove yourself – which is exactly the case for Hanahan High running back Braelyn Smith-Moore.

“Went to make a cut….tore it. I didn’t know about it. I tried to go back in but as soon as I went back in, my knee gave out. I was like ‘oh something wrong for real,” says Smith-Moore.

A torn ACL in just the fourth day of 2019 preseason practice, ending his junior year before it even started.

“Ain’t no time to sit back and be like aww man my season’s over. We got another season, just keep on grinding. I actually came back faster than I was last year,” says Smith-Moore.

Faster. Stronger. Better.

A physical performance created as a result of the mental hurdles he had to overcome.

Now, all he wants to do is put it on display.

“I was playing football since I was able to run. Last year, my first year of my life I wasn’t able to play. This year, the main focus is getting right. If I don’t play this year then….I don’t know what to tell you. It’s a really important year for me,” says Smith-Moore.

Leadership is shown through action.

While words are nice, hard work is what inspires.

For a team that only won one game last season, his story hopes to be the ultimate proof that a complete turnaround is possible.

“Everybody looks up to me, especially for the positive with the energy on the team. This year I’ve been telling them this is our year. We’re gonna do right this year. We’re gonna make a bigger statement than it was last year. We ain’t doing that no more. We ain’t going back,” says Smith-Moore.