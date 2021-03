Wando falls 34-27 to Sumter in the 5A Lower State Championship.

Bishop England defeats Orangeburg Wilkinson 48-27, and claims the Lower State Title. The Lady Bishop advances to the 3A State Championship game on Friday where they will take on Keenan at 4pm.

For Bishop England:

Princess Scott finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Lily Woods finished with 14 points and four steals. Ally Dominiak finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five steals in the big win.