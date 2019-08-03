High school football practices begin

The high school football season is officially back in the Lowcountry. Friday morning SCHSL teams started their fall practices.

No pads yet, but it’s crunch time with just weeks until the season kicks off.

The Fort Dorchester Patriots are always a team to look out for, and this year they have a pair of defensive linemen who could be keys to their success this fall.

Both players have D1 offers and are looking forward to the upcoming season.

The Wando Warriors back in action on Friday, and head coach Jimmy Noonan is already looking forward to testing his team’s physicality.

The Warriors have some questions as far as positions go, but coach says the physicality is where it’s won or lost.

Oceanside Collegiate has come a long way in a short time as far as program development. Head coach Chad Grier says they have gone from learning where to line up on the first day of practice, to this year where they’re already implementing their system.

That’s a big milestone, but the Landsharks are still hoping to improve.