Home Sweet Home for Leland Archer

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Battery have finally made their way back to the field.

And although it’s a new place for the Battery at Patriots Point, it’s been home for one of Charleston’s very own.

Leland Archer has been in Charleston since 2015.

A C of C Cougar for 4 years, and now in his third year with the Charleston Battery, who switched stadiums this past season.

Where their new home, is his old home, ralph lundy field.

“My home’s kind of here. You know, I know how to play on the field so that definitely helps,” said Charleston Battery Defender Leland Archer.

While in college he was a fixture on All-Conference teams.

Including CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

And the teams leading scorer in his senior season, and the play is still there, just with less around to witness it.

“I’ve played where there’s no one in the stands and I’ve played where there are quite a bit of people,” said Archer. “So, I defiantly prefer playing with fans. They kind of give you that extra energy. You can’t hear things some times, but you can shout orders and instructions to your teammates. Help them out a little more. They can actually hear you better. I think I’m lucky to play at my college field.”