CHARLESTON,SC

This week, Channel 2 made it’s way to the shore.

As this time, we put down the nets and grabbed our hammers and buckets for a little Oyster harvesting.

As Redfin Charter showed us the proper way to collect Oysters and how to return the used shells.

Join us every week on Tuesday at 5 P.M. to see where Hunt, Hook, and Cook will end up next.