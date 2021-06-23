Hunt, Hook, and Cook with Redfin Charter

CHARLESTON,SC
On this week’s episode, Redfin Charter helps us find a great way to serve up a Lowcountry Boil.
This 30 minute process includes blue crabs and shrimp.
Captain Patrick Crawford shows us how to properly prepare and serve!
by: John BarronPosted: / Updated:
CHARLESTON,SC
On this week’s episode, Redfin Charter helps us find a great way to serve up a Lowcountry Boil.
This 30 minute process includes blue crabs and shrimp.
Captain Patrick Crawford shows us how to properly prepare and serve!