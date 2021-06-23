Hunt, Hook, and Cook with Redfin Charter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Meeting Street Schools (MSS) will be awarding more than 100 teachers with performance bonuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

"I think it's an amazing thing to work for a school and organization that truly sees the value in teachers and is willing to reward them for their accomplishments with students during the year," says fifth grade teacher Kaitlin Payton. "To have a financial incentive to recognize the growth makes the work all year feel valued and appreciated, which I know is not the same in other school systems.”