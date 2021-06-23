Hunt, Hook, and Cook with Redfin Charter

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON,SC

On this week’s episode, Redfin Charter helps us find a great way to serve up a Lowcountry Boil.

This 30 minute process includes blue crabs and shrimp.

Captain Patrick Crawford shows us how to properly prepare and serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!