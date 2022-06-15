CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Wednesday announced matchups for the 2022 CCSD Football Jamboree.

The 2022 CCSD Football Jamboree is set for August 12 at the Robert E. Hayes Field.

The matchups include 11 CCSD high schools and one private school.

Teams will play at the following times:

Burke Bulldogs vs. Lucy Beckham Bengals at 5:30 p.m.

Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars at 6:10 p.m.

West Ashley Wildcats vs. St. John’s Islander at 6:50 p.m.

Military Magnet Academy Eagles vs. R.B. Stall Warriors at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop England Battling Bishops vs. James Island Trojans at 8:10 p.m.

Baptist Hill Bobcats vs. Wando Warriors at 8:50 p.m.

Each contest is set to last 24 minutes, and the game clock will stop when a team scores, for a possession change, and significant injuries.

The jamboree was initially scheduled for last August but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.