GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – Goose Creek High School QB Drew Moore left his name all over the school record book as the career passing leader of the Gators.

He signed his signature this morning to go play collegiately for the Mercer Bears in the Southern Conference.

A leader on and off the field, Moore carried a 4.4 gpa to end his high school career.

Drew chose the Bears because he already felt like a part of the team.

“It’s like that extended family that really kind of holds you true to the love that you have for the game,” Moore said. “And it just makes the experience so much better. Thats what really mattered to me, as soon as I got there, the players there already accepted me, the coaches accepted me. They were all ready for me to jump in the boat and it felt right.”

Moore will enroll early at Mercer in January.